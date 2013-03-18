JVC, Panasonic and Sony Now Integrating TVU Uplink Tech in Cameras

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. – TVU Networks announced that the company has expanded integration of its TVUPack Mini camera-mountable 3G/4G cellular uplink platform with cameras from Sony, Panasonic and JVC.



Panasonic’s AG-HPX600 cameras are now compatible with the two-pound Mini. As part of this integration, Panasonic camera operators can now monitor the TVUPack Mini’s transmission status, bandwidth usage and connection quality in the viewfinder window to keep track of each live transmission without interrupting the shot. Camera operators can also get a more detailed snapshot of the transmission status with the push of a button on the camera, enabling video crews to easily make adjustments to live shots on the fly. Panasonic integration is also available for the TVUPack TM8100 and TM8200 backpack transmitters.



Making its debut at the NAB Show, the TVUPack Mini SE is a fully-integrated purpose-built camera mountable ENG platform for Sony PMW/PDW XDCAM camcorders. TVUPack Mini SE attaches directly onto the 50-pin interface on the camera without the use of any additional cables. Additionally, TVUPack Mini SE offers full camera integration, delivering a real-time tally of transmission status directly in the viewfinder. The Mini SE operates as part of the camera.



TVU and JVC have worked together to offer a live mobile broadcast solution combining TVUPack Mini with JVC GY-HM700 professional cameras. This lightweight, portable mobile ENG platform delivers live video either direct-to-Web or on-air, and is available for direct purchase from JVC.



TVU will be in booth SU7105 at the NAB Show coming up in April.

