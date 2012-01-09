JVC Outfits Consumer Everio Camcorders With Wi-Fi

LAS VEGAS: New JVC Everio camcorders announced at CES have built-in Wi-Fi. All of the new Everio models record in 1920x1080 full HD in AVCHD, offer recording in UXP mode with a 24 Mbps sampling rate, and have HDMI outputs.



Four of them feature Wi-Fi feature. A free app for an Android device or iPhone/iPad makes it easy to wirelessly transfer video and stills to a smartphone for quick sharing online. It also allows the phone to be used as a remote control for the Everio and offers geotagging of video and photo files in conjunction with the smartphone’s GPS. Video Email allows 15-second video clips (640 x 360 pixels) to be sent directly from the Everio to up to eight email addresses. Live Monitoring allows real -ime monitoring on a smartphone or computer of images taken with the Everio. And Auto Photo Email automatically emails stills taken using Everio's movement detection function to a computer or smartphone.



The 2012 JVC Everio camcorder line is available in the first quarter of 2012, with some models available immediately. Prices range from $229.95 to $899.95.



