JVC Launches PROHD Compact Studio System



WAYNE, NJ: JVC Professional Products Company has introduced the ProHD Compact Studio solution, which configures the GY-HM150 ProHD handheld camcorder for a studio environment using two new accessories, the HZ-HM150VZR ProHD remote lens control and the DT-X71 ProHD monitor. The company also announced a limited-time rebate program that provides up to $600 in savings for customers who purchase the camcorder and ProHD Compact Studio components.



Specifically designed for the GY-HM150 by VariZoom, the new HZ-HM150VZR plugs into the 3.5mm remote connector on the right side of the camcorder. It offers professional-style zoom control via a wide sweep variable rocker. It also provides focus and iris adjustment, as well as start/stop operation. Beyond typical studio setups, the HZ-HM150VZR is ideal for operating the GY-HM150 when it is mounted to a jib, crane, or boom.



The new DT-X71 Series of portable seven-inch AC/DC ProHD monitors includes three models with scaled I/O options and adjustable 16:9/4:3 display for specific system operation needs. The LCD monitors produce 1024x600 resolution with a 160-degree viewing angle and 900:1 contrast ratio, plus they include front and rear dual tally lights and safe mark display. When mounted to the GY-HM150, the DT-X71 serves as a full-size studio camera monitor.



JVC’s new rebate program provides a $300 rebate to customers who purchase a GY-HM150. An additional $300 rebate is available to customers who purchase the camcorder as well as the HZ-HM150VRZ and DT-X71 (H or F models only) during the promotional period. The rebate program is effective through March 31, 2012.



“The GY-HM150 is a proven workhorse in the field, and now it can provide ProHD image quality in the studio as well,” said Dave Walton, assistant vice president of marketing and communications. “Our new ProHD Compact Studio system is ideal for schools, small studios, government access channels, and other applications where space and budgets are tight.”



Introduced last fall, the GY-HM150 ProHD handheld camcorder is built to handle demanding news and production environments. With its 3-CCD imagers and built-in Fujinon 10:1 HD zoom lens, the GY-HM150 records full HD 1080p, 1080i, and 720p (as well as 480i SD) at a variety of frame and bit rates to non-proprietary SDHC and SDXC media cards. JVC’s native file recording provides native .MOV files for Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere, as well as native .MP4 files for other NLE systems. Other features include simultaneous recording to two media cards for instant backup or client copy, Pre Rec (retro cache) to help prevent missed shots of breaking events, and a time-lapse (interval) recording option.

