JVC Launches 4K PTZ Remote Cameras With NDI|HX

WAYNE, NJ,—JVC Professional Video has announced that its new 4K KY-PZ400NW/NB PTZ cameras, the newest addition to its Connected Cam line of cameras, are now available.

The HD versions of the PTZs, the KY-PZ200NW/NB and the more economical HD KY-PZ200W/B, will begin shipping in November, the company said.

The cameras are designed to be particularly suitable for sports, concerts and other live event broadcasts or productions and provide new creative streaming possibilities for an ever-evolving remote media landscape, JVC said.

With integrated NDI|HX technology from the Vizrt Group, the KY-PZ400NW/NB and KY-PZ200NW/NB cameras offer a high-quality, low-latency IP video transmission standard that is ideal for streaming.

All three camera options provide optimal image quality and performance for remote production over the internet, and are equipped with SRT technology, H.265/H.264/MJPEG encoding and VITC (Vertical Interval Timecode) multi-camera synchronization. Each model is also available in black or white to best match the ambience of the venue/project.

JVC said that NDI-enabled devices like JVC’s new PTZ NDI camera exponentially increase the video sources available for storytellers, creating efficiencies and opportunities that did not previously exist.

“We are excited to provide this functionality in our new 4K and HD PTZ production cameras and look forward to shipping these new cameras to our customers,” said Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. “With the 4K model shipping now and the HD-versions shipping later this year, current and prospective JVC customers can enjoy the benefits and freedom that NDI technology brings to their streaming productions.”

All three cameras also include SRT, HTTP, RTSP, RTMP/RTMPS and standard protocols. With SRT open-source technology now becoming synonymous to JVC cameras, PTZ users are afforded a truly future-proofed solution with continual firmware updates, JVC said.

The advanced streaming capabilities of the incorporated SRT technology adds automatic repeat request (ARQ) and forward error correction (FEC) to prevent packet loss typically found on internet connections. It also offers stream encryption for content protection.

When paired with the JVC BR-DE900 ProHD Decoder, the PTZ camera/decoder solution delivers optimal quality of service over any network for an unparalleled viewing experience, JVC said.

A professional-grade, high-performance IP streaming system component, the BR-DE900 decoder supports the latest bandwidth efficient HEVC/H.265 and H.264/AVC compression standards. It also features a robust, portable enclosure that’s perfectly suited for field use, and provides best-in-class video quality and industry-standard audio/video connectivity.

The incorporated Vertical Interval Time Code (VITC) with Network Time Protocol (NTP) provides the new JVC PTZ cameras with multi-camera synchronization for live event production. This feature is ideal for mixing and streaming concerts, shows, sports and other live productions where image synchronization is crucial. Remote control capabilities are made possible through the JVC RM-LP100 Remote Camera Controller, JVC KM-IP6000/4000 Live IP Production Suites or a variety of other options from vMix, OBS Studio and NewTek, JVC explained.

For remote conferences and lectures, the KY-PZ200N and KY-PZ200 support UVC (USB Video Class), which enables the cameras to be used as webcams. Both models can be directly connected to a PC using a USB cable (sold separately), making them ideal for a range of educational and other digital applications.

Equipped with a 4K 1/2.5-inch progressive scanning CMOS image sensor, the KY-PZ400N has a wide angle of view (approx. 26.4mm @35mm equivalence), 0.5 Lux of minimum illumination and 16x digital zoom. The KY-PZ200N and KY-PZ200 include an HD 1/2.8-inch progressive CMOS image sensor, as well as 20x optical zoom reaching out to 606.9mm @35mm equivalence. All three cameras have HDMI and 3G-SDI, RJ45 with PoE, RS232 and RS485 interfaces standard.

The new KY-PZ400N camera (MSRP: $2,599) is now shipping; while the new KY-PZ200N (MSRP: $2,099) and KY-PZ200 (MSRP: $1,899) are scheduled for availability this November.