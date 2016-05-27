JVC GY-HM200SP Put in Play by Next Level Video
WAYNE, N.J.—Local youth sports in Philadelphia are being put to tape courtesy of JVC Professional’s GY-HM200SP camera. Next Level Video, a Philadelphia-based sports video production company, acquired two GY-HM200Sp cameras for coverage of local youth lacrosse and soccer tournaments.
The JVC cameras are designed for single camera coverage, producing a real-time score overlay on recorded or streamed HD video output without an external CG or production switcher. The camera features Zixi Advanced Streaming Technology that uses Wi-Fi or 4G LTE connectivity via a USB dongle or hotspot, allowing for video-over-IP HD transmission to websites and CDNs.
The GY-HM200SP camera comes with dual SDHC/SDXC memory card slots and a 1/2.3-inch BSI CMOS imager for 4K, 4:2:2 Full HD and SD footage. Additional features include a built-in 12x zoom lens, dual XLR audio inputs, built-in phantom power, and SDI and HDMI video outputs.
Next Level Video acquired the JVC cameras in April.
