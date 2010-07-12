JVC expands Vérité G Series monitor portfolio

JVC Professional Products has added a 9in model (DT-V9L3D) to its new line of Vérité professional LCD monitors. Featuring a built-in waveform monitor with over-level function, advanced audio level meter and time code support, the compact monitor is ideal for accurate color reproduction and critical viewing evaluation in the field or mobile applications.

The DT-V9L3D includes two HD/SD-SDI inputs with embedded audio, plus analog component (Y/Pb/Pr) and composite terminals to accommodate legacy equipment. The monitor features a high-performance LCD panel (800 x 480) housed in a rugged metal rear cabinet that can be rack-mounted or used with the included tilt stand. For field use, the DT-V9L3D offers AC/DC operation and a built-in handle.

A dynamic mode is included for outdoor visibility, while image markers, aspect ratio adjustment and a focus assist function help give the DT-V9L3D the versatility expected from a broadcast monitor. Other features include an RS-232C port for remote control, support for analog closed captioning, traditional rotary knobs for picture control, and built-in speaker and headphone mini-jack.