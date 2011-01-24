JVC cameras penetrate Little Rock DMA

Two local stations serving the Little Rock, AK, DMA have outfitted their studios with new GY-HM790U ProHD cameras from JVC.

In recent months, KARK-TV, the NBC affiliate, and KLRT, the Fox station, have both begun to migrate to file-based acquisition and production with JVC cameras.

KARK has purchased three GY-HM790U HD cameras for production of its local newscasts. The Nexstar Broadcasting station has been using the cameras in its main studio in SD mode while it prepares for a full HD newscast launch this year.

Meanwhile, KLRT has adopted JVC ProHD cameras for both studio and ENG use. The Newport Television station has received four GY-HD250Us for its main studio cameras for daily newscasts as well as eight GY-HM700U cameras for ENG use. The station went live with its new studio cameras in December and has been using its new GY-HM700s in the field since August.

With a redesigned studio adapter sled and innovative modular design, the GY-HM790 and GY-HM700 are ideal solutions for multicore or fiber-based studios. They each include three 1/3in, progressive-scan CCDs that produce 1280 x 720 and 1920 x 1080 images. Their MPEG-2 encoder supports 1080i, 720p and SD (480i) for operations that have not yet made the move to HD. The compact, shoulder-mount camera is also works for ENG use with a dual-card slot design that records to low-cost, non-proprietary, SDHC solid-state media cards in ready-to-edit file formats for Apple Final Cut Pro (MOV) and other major NLE systems (MP4).