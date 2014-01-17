JVC Announces New Monitor Calibration Feature

WAYNE, N.J.—SpectraCal, a Shoreline, Wash.-based provider of display calibration solutions, has released CalMAN 5, version 5.2.3, which features auto calibration of JVC’s RS-840UD Reference Series 84-inch 4K LCD monitor.



According to Derek Smith, SpectraCal founder and CTO, the main benefits of CalMAN’s new JVC auto calibration capabilities include speed, accuracy, and reduced training requirements. “Calibrations that used to take hours now take less than 10 minutes,” he explained. “Plus, our testing shows that the auto calibration routinely returns an essentially optimal result, which is particularly important for ultra-high resolution 4K displays.”



According to Gary Klasmeier, product engineering manager, JVC Visual Systems Division, CalMAN 5 provides a methodical calibration approach to programming the ISF functions in the panel by means oDirect Device Control via RS-232.



Developed for custom installations and rigorous commercial use, JVC’s RS-840UD Reference Series monitor features an IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and 3840x2160 native screen resolution (four times the resolution of full HD). Housed in a slim bezel with a 178 degree viewing angle, the ELED-illuminated monitor produces vibrant, natural images from a variety of HD and 4K input sources utilizing three single HDMI 30p or quad HDMI 60p inputs. The monitor is also compatible with JVC's GY-HMQ10 4K compact handheld camcorder.



