Jordan Media City Installs Grass Valley Gear for New Studios

MONTREAL—Jordan Media City recently signed a multi-year contract to house a local channel in its studios, which motivated JMC to upgrade the spaces with some Grass Valley equipment. Among the gear installed in JMC’s two studios were LDX 80 series cameras, 2 M/E and 3 M/E Karrera K-Frame switchers, an NVision 8144 router, GV Kaleido multiviewers and related software and hardware.

Key to the upgrade for JMC was making sure the equipment provided future-proof technology for any potential updates to the studios. Grass Valley’s LDX cameras feature the latest digital CMOS capture technology, as well as the GV eLicense system.

The installation of the GV equipment was handled by Broadcast & Studio Solutions, with JMC moving into the renovated studios earlier this year.