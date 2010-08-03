John Luff Named SBE Broadcast Engineer of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS: The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced the winners of its 2009–2010 National Awards. John Luff has been selected as the group’s Broadcast Engineer of the Year.



Luff has been a member of SBE since 1984. He was nominated for this for his work in the broadcast engineering industry, and for his participation on the local level with SBE Chapter 20 in Pittsburgh. SBE says that Luff revived the local chapter in the face of declining participation. Instead of monthly meetings, Luff arranged them whenever an important topic came up and expert presenters became available. More than 70 members showed up for a 3D technology event at NEP Broadcasting in Pittsburgh.



He is currently working through his own firm, HD Consulting out of Sewickley, Pa. Luff was senior vice president of development at Azcar; founder and president of Synergistic Technologies; engineering manager at TPC Communications, as well as volunteer services as chairman of SBE Chapter 20 and conference vice president at the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.



Luff and other winners of the Society’s annual awards will be recognized at its yearly dinner event Oct. 27 in Madison, Wis. The event is part of the annual SBE National Meeting, which is being held in conjunction with the Wisconsin Broadcasters Clinic, sponsored by Chapter 24 Madison and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held at the Marriott Madison West Hotel.



Charles “Buc” Fitch, P.E., CPBE, AMD won the 2009-10 SBE Educator of the Year Award. Fitch was nominated for his 40-year-plus contributions to educating the industry through articles, presentations and mentoring work, not only in mainstream technical areas of broadcasting but also important adjacent technologies such as NEC, project management and collateral regulations.



The award for Best Technical Article, Book or Program by an SBE Member goes to Doug Irwin, CPBE, AMD, DRB for his article, “The Future of Radio” which appeared in Radio magazine in December 2009.



Local SBE chapters have also earned awards. Some categories recognize two chapters, based on their size. Class A represents those chapters with memberships less than the national median while Class B are those chapters that have membership greater than the national median.



Best Chapter Web site: Chapter 54--Hampton Roads, Va.;

Best Regional Conference: Chapter 24--Madison, Wis.;

Best Chapter Newsletter: Chapter 24--Madison, Wis.;

Most Certified Chapter: A) Chapter 140--Ithaca, N.Y.;

Most Certified Chapter: B) Chapter 131--Inland Empire, Calif.;

Greatest Percentage Growth: A) Chapter 136--Rio Grande, Texas;

Greatest Percentage Growth: B) Chapter 144--Hong Kong;

Highest Member Attendance: A) Chapter 143--Mid-Missouri, Columbia, Mo.;

Highest Member Attendance: B) Chapter 76--Eugene, Ore.

-- With Radio World