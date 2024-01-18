Jim Spadafore joins Scripps Sports as Senior Director of Revenue

CINCINNATI—Jim Spadafore has been hired as senior director of revenue for Scripps Sports to help meet the growing demand for local and national sports rights partnerships with The E.W. Scripps Company.

Spadafore, who has nearly 25 years of media and sports sponsorship experience, will start Jan. 22 and report to Tony Lamerato, vice president of revenue and sponsorships for Scripps Sports. He will be the point of contact for Scripps’ local stations with Scripps Sports assets and serve as sales lead for the Golden Knights, Coyotes and Big Sky Conference, as well as for new deals signed in 2024 and beyond.

“Jim is a difference-maker,” Lamerato said. “His strategic thinking, collaborative leadership and execution excellence will be tremendous assets to Scripps Sports and our clients.”

For the past seven years, Spadafore served as regional vice president at Comcast Advertising (Effectv/Comcast Spotlight), overseeing all sales operations (TV and streaming) for the Midwest region.

At Comcast Advertising, His first role was as sports sales manager, responsible for operationalizing sports programming (NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NCAAB, Olympics) and implementing strategies and tactics across markets and sales teams to monetize their sports inventory.

His career started as an intern with the Detroit Tigers. Spadafore rose through the organization to become director of corporate sales, with responsibility for all sponsorship revenue and client fulfillment.

Spadafore is a graduate of American University, where he played basketball from 1995-1998. He lives in Bingham Farms, Michigan, with his wife and three children.