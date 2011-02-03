Jennifer Tatel joins Attwell Baker staff as legal advisor
FCC commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker announced last week that Jennifer Tatel has joined her staff as legal advisor for media issues.
Tatel most recently served as chief of the Media Bureau’s Industry Analysis Division. Prior to that, she was an attorney at Sidley Austin, working in the firm’s Communications and Privacy, Data Security and Information Law practice groups.
Krista Witanowski returns to her position as legal advisor in the Media Bureau.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox