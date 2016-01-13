Japan’s YTV Adds New Riedel Intercom System

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—As part of an upgrade to Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation (YTV) control rooms, Riedel Communications’ Artist digital matrix intercom system has been added at the broadcaster’s Osaka facilities. The new system helps to manage internal signals and audio contribution from a variety of external sources.

YTV Intercom Coordinator desk

YTV installed both Artist 64 and Artist 128 units after previously deploying the Riedel system into the YTV OB van and news studio control room. The new equipment is compatible with the existing Artist systems to ensure fluid communication across production areas. With Riedel’s Director software, the Artist system can be configured to meet the demands of any program.

Additional abilities of the Artist installation by YTV, according to Koji Fukuda, owner at integrator Crescent Co., is the ability to monitor both the mix-minus feed and external four-wire circuit inputs.

Riedel Communications is a developer of real-time video, audio, data and communications networks.