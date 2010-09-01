Japanese satellite broadcaster ensures regulatory compliance with Volicon Observer

SKY Perfect JSAT, a Japanese satellite communications company and platform operator of multichannel pay TV satellite broadcasting services, has installed the Volicon Observer digital logging and monitoring solution.

By providing a continuous log of broadcast content across more than 100 SKY Perfect channels, the Observer is ensuring that the network maintains compliance with Japanese broadcasting regulations.

SKY Perfect has installed several multichannel Observer systems, including one at its Aomi Broadcasting Center to monitor 76 analog channels and four SD-SDI channels, and another at the broadcaster’s new SKY PerfecTV! Tokyo Media Center to monitor 18 channels of HD-SDI content and 20 channels of SD-SDI.

The Observer systems provide an archive of all broadcast content that is stored for at least three months, in compliance with Japanese regulations.