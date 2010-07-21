Japanese satellite broadcaster chooses Volicon Observer for compliance monitoring

SKY Perfect JSAT, a leading Japanese satellite communications company and platform operator of multichannel, pay-TV satellite broadcasting services, has installed Volicon’s Observer digital logging and monitoring solution to ensure the network maintains compliance with Japanese broadcasting regulations.

SKY Perfect has installed several multichannel Observer systems: one at its Aomi broadcasting center to monitor 76 analog channels and four SD-SDI channels, and another at the broadcaster's new SKY PerfecTV! Tokyo media center to monitor 18 channels of HD-SDI content and 20 channels of SD-SDI. The Observer systems provide an archive of all broadcast content, which is stored for at least three months in compliance with Japanese regulations. Operators can access the system from a Web interface to search for, retrieve and view specific video clips quickly for media mentions.