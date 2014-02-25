iVideo Technologies Acquires Audio Craft Co

CLEVELAND—iVideo Technologies, an information technology company focused on commercial audio, video and broadcast systems, has acquired Audio Craft Co. Audio Craft is a residential and light commercial audio video company that will lead iVideo’s residential focus. Founded in 1954 Audio Craft has been a leader in consumer focused audio video systems for 60 years and will operate as a division of iVideo Technologies.



Headquartered in Cleveland, with additional offices in Columbus and Cincinnati, iVideo Technologies offers technical insight and provides audio, video, and broadcast solutions. iVideo Technologies’ clients are located from Alabama to California and include organizations with diverse end markets including health care, hospitality, house of worship, corporate, education, municipality and broadcasting.



Audio Craft has been a residential and light commercial audio video company for more than 60 years. The professional of Audio Craft work with clients to provide high-performance integrated electronics systems that create advanced entertainment spaces.

