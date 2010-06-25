Italy’s RSI uses Sonnox Restore audio plug-ins to reduce noise

RSI, the Italian radio and television public broadcast network, is using the Sonnox Restore Suite of audio restoration plug-ins for repairing impaired audio recordings.

RSI has also acquired Sonnox Enhance packages (featuring Oxford Inflator, Transient Modulator and Limiter) and Oxford SuprEsser plug-ins.

Introduced at the 2009 AES Convention, the Sonnox Restore Suite of audio restoration plug-ins is already being used by Radio Canada International and INA, the French National AudioVisual Institute.

RSI uses the Sonnox Restore suite with Pro Tools HD in audio post-production mixing rooms to reduce noise and correct defects resulting from archival or production related issues.

RSI said the software is easy to use. The operator opens the DeClicker in AudioSuite, checks the preview, adjusts the threshold and sensitivity, and the clicks on the audio track are instantly gone. The DeBuzzer is effective for hum removal of 40Hz or 50Hz. Presets offer a starting point for the process.