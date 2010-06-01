IT infrastructure, file-based workflow produce success at MLB Network facility

The MLB Network HD facility in Secaucus, NJ, is home to one of the most up-to-date IT infrastructures and digital file-based workflows imaginable.

It needs to be. The facility not only serves as the HD production and broadcast center for MLB Network, which telecasted 190 games in its inaugural season last year. It also provides MLB Productions with the ability to meet its immense archival needs.

MLB Network Director Media Management Tab Butler, who will be presenting a keynote speech at Broadcast Engineering's IT/Digital Workflow Bootcamp on June 22 in New York City, sheds light on the inner workings of the facility in this podcast interview.

