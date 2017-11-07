Israel’s YES Launches UHD-HDR Channel With Harmonic Gear

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—YES, a tier 1 direct broadcast satellite television provider in Israel, is making the move to launch a live UHD channel and it has tapped Harmonic to help it do so. YES is using Harmonic’s software-based Electra encoding platform that uses HEVC video codec to deliver high-quality UHD-HDR linear video content to YES’ more than 1 million subscribers at low bitrates.

The Electra VS system that has been deployed by YES enables the broadcaster to input and encode live UHD SDI and IP streams. The Electra platform is the core of a complete video delivery workflow from Harmonic that includes ProStream X video stream processor for DVB- CSAV3 encryption and NMX network management.

YES says that it is creating its UHD channel to respond to the growing demand for UHD-HDR content from consumers.