Iraqi broadcaster adds MPEG-4-over-IP capability to DSNG fleet

Iraqi satellite broadcaster Alsumaria has added the ability to deliver MPEG-4 via IP, as well as ASI when required, to its fleet of DSNG vehicles.

The move, achieved by adding Newtec modulation equipment with DualFlow and FlexACM technologies, advances the Iraqi broadcaster further along its path toward tapeless news production with increased productivity, faster news delivery and reduced cost.

Founded in 2004, Alsumaria has undertaken a multistage infrastructure upgrade project. The latest stage involves installation of the DualFlow and FlexACM in its DSNG fleet.

Alsumaria's fleet can now deliver live MPEG-4 over IP, with the dual capability of switching to ASI when required, using DualFlow. Staff can also download and transfer files between the DSNG units and the production center, increasing the broadcaster’s response speed to unfolding events. DualFlow technology increases the productivity of DSNG crews by establishing a VoIP connection with the studio, together with e-mail and broadband Internet.

Alsumaria's implementation of Newtec's FlexACM in its DSNG fleet gives the broadcaster an extended reach in the satellite footprint, with five occasional-use slots in 4MHz. The modems with FlexACM functionality allow high-speed file transfers between the DSNG and the studio, playout and editing site. The Newtec EL810 Mobile PEP-Box terminal was added to transfer files with added compression.

DualFlow modems give Alsumaria TV the ability to deliver MPEG-4 as well as the ability to store and forward video files. DualFlow allows broadcasters to transport IP over satellite in the most efficient way, either separately or in combination with traditional ASI live streams on the same carrier.

DualFlow supports both IP and ASI interfaces. When used on a modem, DualFlow enables two-way IP interactivity over satellite, making it possible to introduce new services into the broadcast workflows, such as real-time interviews, VoIP coordination channels, file upload and download, and remote access to tapeless production infrastructures. By turning DSNG vans into remote offices, DualFlow increases the productivity of the remote teams.