IPV Integrates MAM System at Hearst Television

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—U.K.-based Media Asset Management and technology provider IPV has announced that it recently integrated its Curator Content Factory MAM system at Hearst Television. Serving as the core infrastructure for Hearst’s Group Registry of Content, it helps the system connect creative service producers and editors across the U.S. With the IPV Curator, Hearst has developed an internal distributed cloud environment where content is ingest and logged and available globally.

Curator features a metadata governance engine that can capture and organize metadata when added by a user or by an automated metadata extraction engine. This allows for a quick search and discovery of content, according to IPV. Curator uses open standards, like FIMS, to provide standardized integration touch-points for third-party systems. At Hearst, the Curator integrates with Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Signiant Media Exchange + Agents, Telestream Vantage and EMC-Isilon Storage.

Hearst began rolling out the Curator Content system in March 2015; it became available in all of Hearst’s 30 TV stations in February.