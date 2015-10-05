IP Video Marketplace Projecting 16.1 Percent Annual Growth 2015-18

DUBLIN—After three successive years of high double-digit annual increases, the IP video marketplace is forecasting to grow at a rate of 16.1 percent from 2015 to2018, according to Research and Markets’ report, “IP Video Marketplace Monetization 2015-2018: Ad Spend, Subscription, Paid Channels and Event Programming Receipts.” This will culminate in a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 37.5 percent from 2003-2018.

Since 2012, IP video subscription, paid channel and event services have drawn in more than 50 percent of the marketplace revenue. Subscription movies and TV dominate the IP Video pay-as-you-go marketplace, including services like Netflix, Hulu, and movie and television downloads through iTunes Video.

The report is projecting that IP video advertising is project to produce 48 percent of the marketplace revenue. Ad formats that will contribute to this include pre-roll/in-stream, in-banner, authenticated sign-in, VOD impressions delivered through a set-top box, viral and earned views.

Sports packages are only expected to deliver a low single-digit share through 2018.

