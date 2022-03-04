IP Showcase Is Calling for Proposals for Technical Papers

LAS VEGAS—The IP Showcase, which returns to an in-person format at the 2022 NAB Show this April, is asking for proposals for technical papers to be delivered during the Showcase.

The IP Showcast is designed to be a must-attend event for anyone deploying media-over-IP technology for real-time broadcast or Pro AV applications.

The presentation of technical papers will be a central element of the IP Showcase, along with technical demonstrations, case studies on media organizations and facilities that have shifted to IP, and other educational opportunities.

Proposals for papers are now being accepted by IP Showcase partners, which include Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE®), and Video Services Forum (VSF).

Proposals are due by March 15, and may be submitted here .

Appropriate paper topics include:

Overview of SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, AMWA-NMOS, or TR-1001.

IPMX IP for non-engineers: What do operations, resellers, management need to know?

IP Scorecard: How are we doing? Where are the gaps?

Making the business case for IP standards development.

Updates from an industry body such as AES, AIMS, AMWA, EBU, SMPTE, VSF.

How IP-focused standards work is addressing real-world problems such as security across the WAN, ground-cloud operations, and remote production.

End-user case studies on deployments of all sizes, as well as post-deployment considerations.

QC, monitoring, and maintenance in IP-based environments.