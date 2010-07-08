ION’s Primetime Ratings Grow 56 Percent in 2Q

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.: ION Television reported second-quarter household ratings growth today of 56 percent in primetime compared to last year. Average viewership for the period--weeknights 8 to 11 p.m.--increased 60 percent to more than 1 million versus 657,000 last year. ION also pulled in its most-watched prime time ever during 2Q10 with a high of 1,520,000 viewers.



The network, rebuilt from the string of Paxson-owned TV stations, has packed its primetime with off-network dramas such as “Ghost Whisperer,” “Criminal Minds,” “NCIS,” and most recently, “Without a Trace.”



ION said the household rating for “Criminal Minds” doubled year-over-year. “NCIS” was up 150 percent, and “Ghost Whisperer,” the network’s longest-running drama, was up 33 percent. In key demos ION was up 57 percent for adults 25-54; and 76 percent for adults 18-49.