ION Media Names Cable Exec Doug Holloway President of Distribution

NEW YORK: ION Media Networks announced today that cable TV veteran Douglas Holloway has been named president of multichannel distribution. In the newly created position, Holloway will oversee distribution efforts for ION Television and its digital channels qubo, and ION Life. Holloway will oversee ION’s cable, satellite and telco partner relationships and report to ION chairman and CEO, Brandon Burgess.



Holloway will be based in New York City and oversee a multi-location distribution team across the United States, including multichannel sales staff. He will also increase ION’s involvement and representation in a variety of television distribution trade and marketing organizations.



"ION’s momentum in programming and ratings speaks for itself,” Holloway said. “Reaching top 10 network status in record time after three straight years of double-digit growth since launch, we have provided distributors and consumers with one of the most dynamic television turnaround stories in recent memory. This makes the distribution position exciting and I look forward to getting to work.”



Holloway’s recently served as president of NBC’s network distribution partnerships and affiliate marketing, as well as president of NBCUniversal’s cable investments where he was responsible for distribution and clearances, and for managing joint ventures. Holloway’s 30 years of experience also includes his management of all distribution, on-line, affiliate marketing, local ad sales, finance and operations while he served as president of network distribution and affiliate relations for USA Networks. Holloway holds a MBA in Marketing and Finance from Columbia University and a B.S. in Mass Communications from Emerson College.