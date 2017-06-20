ION Media Acquires Stations in St. Louis, S.C. & Idaho

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.—ION Media is planting its flag in St. Louis, Columbia, S.C. and Boise, Idaho, announcing the acquisition of three full power UHF broadcast TV stations in each market. WRBU-TV in St. Louis, WZRB-TV in Columbia and KTRV-TV in Boise are now included in ION’s total of 63 stations in 58 markets.

With these new acquisitions, ION says that it adds five million viewers to its audience. It also will expand its UHF broadcast TV spectrum, covering 1.22 billion MHz pops across metropolitan areas.

According to ION, it now operates TV stations in each of the 20 largest U.S. markets and 24 of the top 25.