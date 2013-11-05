Internet Broadcasting Renews, Expands Agreements

ST. PAUL, Minn.— Internet Broadcasting Systems, Inc. clients, including Hearst Television Inc., Post-Newsweek Stations, Morgan Murphy Media and Bonten Media Group, have renewed their multiyear contracts for solutions.



Hearst Television Inc. has signed a multi-year extension of its IB agreement. Hearst Television is a full-solution IB client, which includes publishing, digital agency and news and content solutions. Under this new agreement, IB will also provide Hearst Television with additional video and social media services.



Post-Newsweek Stations has also renewed its multyear, full-solutions agreement with IB and has expanded the scope to include dedicated development resources. PNS was an early adopter of the IB mobile offerings that they greatly assisted in designing. Going forward, PNS and IB will collaborate on innovations for digital business growth with the help of Washington Post Company’s WaPo Labs and other thought leaders.



Morgan Murphy Media, IB’s longest client after 15 years, has also renewed its agreement, adding mobile and expanding IB’s digital agency services.



Bonten Media Group has also extended its multi-year agreement with IB and added a mobile website solution that will service its “on-the-go” audience. BMG also evaluated competitors, but chose IB because of its breadth of service, quality of people and collaborative approach, according to Randy Bongarten, chairman and CEO of Bonten Media Group.