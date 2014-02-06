International News Organization Adopts Bittree Demarcation Panels

GLENDALE, CALIF. — Bittree said The Systems Group LLC completed a major deployment of the vendor’s BNC, RJ45, and E3 feed-through panels in the New York operations center of a major international news organization. Installed on two floors of the building, the panels give the customer the flexibility to move video and computing equipment between floors without having to run long cables, as the company consolidates its operations in a new main data center.



The Bittree feed-through panels serve as demarcation points on two floors of the customer’s North American operations center, one housing a new data center and production studio and the other containing IT and production equipment that will eventually be migrated to the data center. Altogether, the panels provide connectivity for 96 video and 96 data feeds, carried on coax, twisted pair, and Cat6 cable via BNC, E3, and RJ45 connectors respectively. Rather than the extra-long cable runs that would be required to connect equipment directly, the customer simply plugs the equipment on one floor into the panel for that floor for instant connectivity with equipment elsewhere in the building.



Bittree’s coaxial BNC feed-through panels are built with the highest-quality BNC connectors, rated to 4 Ghz. These high-bandwidth connectors were a major selling point for the customer, which has used Bittree patching systems in its control rooms for more than 10 years.