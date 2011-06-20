Intelsat makes $1.3 billion fleet investment in Asia-Pacific region

Intelsat has confirmed its upcoming launch of four satellites as part of a $1.3 billion fleet investment in the Asia-Pacific region. The program is designed to refresh and expand satellite capacity for media programmers and communications providers offering services in the region. The program will also deploy a significant portion of Intelsat's global mobility beams, a Ku-band network designed to deliver broadband services for maritime, aero and other mobility services.

Intelsat's fleet investment includes four satellites to be launched in 2011 and 2012. Intelsat also announced several new contracts with leading media companies, aiming to build momentum in the months ahead of the launches. The agreements provide Asian-based programmers with the ability to deliver content to a variety of audiences through Intelsat's premium video neighborhoods, which comprise satellites that have been optimized to meet the coverage and power requirements of media customers.