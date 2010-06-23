Intel Wireless HD Streaming aims at Students



Just what every college student needs when returning to campus in the fall — a wireless way to stream his HD content from his or PC to the big-screen HD set. Or so says Intel.



Intel said its wireless display technology (Intel WiDi)—that allows a current handful of notebook PCs to relay HD content to a typically much bigger HDTV set—is expanding its compatibility with more brand names in the near future. While a handful of computers already come with Intel's wireless software (i.e., Toshiba's e205 and Best Buy's Blue Label units), Intel said this week its WiDi HD streaming technology will be serviceable in more than two dozen laptop models very soon.



It's gauging the rollouts of most of the newly eligible laptops to occur by the time North American students head back to school in late August and early September.



According to Intel, major PC manufacturers about to jump on the Intel WiDi bandwagon and which will be responsible for at least 25 new applicable models, will include ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Sony and Toshiba. Intel WiDI systems will be equipped with either Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processors.



The new laptops will be available by summer's end at most major CE retailers, including online shops, Intel said.



