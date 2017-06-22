Intel Partnering With Olympics for VR, 5G Services

NEW YORK—Intel will be bringing its technology to the pinnacle of sports with a recently announced partnership with the International Olympics Committee. The goal of this technology partnership, according to the official press release, will be to “transform the Olympics Games and the Olympics experience.”

Among the highlights of the deal will be the use of Intel TrueVR, starting at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea for live virtual reality broadcasts. Intel will also provide its 360 Replay technology to allow fans to experience Olympic moments from different angles.

Photo credit: IOC/Greg Martin

Additional offerings will include drone light show technology for creating images in the sky; technological and content support for Olympic Broadcasting Services’ host broadcaster operations, as well as for the Olympic Channel; and demonstrations of Intels 5G platforms.

The deal, which have Intel join The Olympic Partner sponsorship program, will go through 2024. In addition to the 2018 Winter Olympics, it will participate in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and the 2024 Summer Games.