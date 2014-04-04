Integrated Microwave Technologies Spotlights Digital Fixed Link System

At the PBS Technology Conference (Booth 130) just before the NAB Show, Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a provider of digital microwave systems for the broadcast, sports and entertainment markets, is highlighting its newly upgraded GL Digital Fixed Link System, a modular-based complete microwave fixed link system. Among the new modules and features--based on customer feedback--are PWS/A and PWS/D redundant power supplies, and the SFP/4 hitless switch and mux card.





The GL Digital Fixed Link System is available in all Part-74 and Part-101 microwave bands from 2 to 24GHz. The GL Digital Fixed Link System is available in all Part-74 and Part-101 microwave bands from 2 to 24GHz, with data rates of up to 155 Mbps. The system can be configured as a traditional indoor system or a split system. The split system features all the RF equipment housed in a separate weatherproof outdoor unit. More than four-dozen different modules are available, making it simple to fill any system requirement. The versatile MFR2 mainframe makes it easy to build configurations ranging from a basic simplex link to a sophisticated high-power, hot-standby diversity system. As new modules are introduced, backward compatibility with existing systems is maintained, making the GL Link virtually future-proof and ensuring availability of replacement modules for many years to come.



A pair of the new PWS/A and PWS/D modules fit into a standard MFR/2 mainframe, substantially improving reliability. The PWS/A operates on any line voltage from 85 through 264V AC. The companion DC supply, the PWS/D, runs on 18 through 75V DC. A pair of supplies may be mixed and matched within a frame for AC/DC, AC-only or DC-only operation.



The new SFP/4 card brings a wide range of functionality to the system. In addition to acting as a four-ASI-input multiplexer or demultiplexer, it can serve as a multiple-stream 1+1 hitless switch /or an ASI-to-SMPTE-310 (and reverse) converter. The SFP/4 lowers the cost of complicated systems by reducing the card count, making separate hot standby shelves obsolete.

Additional features include asymmetrical data rates in duplex links, DVB-T or DVB-S modulation, QPSK 16, 32 or 128 QAM operation, optional internal MPEG-2 encoder and decoder cards, SNMP control and a password protected front panel.



The same GL Link indoor systems modules work with the GL Fixed Link outdoor unit (ODU) as well, and the same frequency bands are available, in simplex, duplex or even 1+1 hot standby configurations. ODUs can be pole mounted or used on a tripod with a dish antenna. For portable operation, COFDM (DVB-T) modulation is built into the UNM/3 modem card. In addition, transmit ODUs are available in power outputs up to +30 dBm.

