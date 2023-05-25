Insys Video Technologies, Bitmovin Partner On Livestreaming, Security Integration

POZNAN, Poland—OTT solutions provider Insys Video Technologies and video stream infrastructure provider BitMovin have partnered to provide an all-in-one solution to stream live content and secure videos with Cloud DRM by integrating Cloud Video Kit and the Bitmovin Player, the companies said this week.

Insys Video Technologies’ Cloud Video Kit makes it easy to prepare video for streaming as well as transcodes video to VOD formats with quick, scalable deployments thanks to Cloud DRM. The Bitmovin Player and Analytics are now integrated with the kit. The integration gives users access to a multifunctional and simple all-in-one tool. Pre-integrating the Cloud Video Kit with the Bitmovin Player adds video playback and ad support, they said.

“Together, Bitmovin and Insys Video Technologies will provide customers with a powerful, all-in-one solution that minimizes complexity, ensuring they can deliver superior viewing experiences to audiences worldwide. We’re incredibly proud to be collaborating with Insys Video Technologies and continue raising the standard of video streaming with innovation-led partnerships,” said David Rushton, Director, EMEA Channel at Bitmovin.

The first collaborative project was the implementation of Bitmovin Player and Analytics integrated with Cloud DRM for the Austrian public broadcaster – ORF

“The partnership with Bitmovin is an opportunity for Insys Video Technologies to tap into new markets,” said Insys Video Technologies co-CEO Piotr Czekala. “The integration of our video streaming and transcoding product, Cloud Video Kit, with Bitmovin Player creates a solution for customers to easily prepare their video content for streaming and secure their video content with Cloud DRM, all in one easy-to-use panel.”