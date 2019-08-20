InSite Signs Management Agreement for Tegna Towers

ALEXANDRIA, Va.—Tower and wireless infrastructure company InSite Wireless Group has announced that it has entered into a management agreement with TV broadcast group Tegna, in which it will provide operational support and marketing services to Tegna’s wholly owned broadcast towers.

“Working with InSite will improve our ability to support, maintain and monetize our Tegna owned broadcast towers,” said Robert Lydick, vice president of information technology and station operations for Tegna.

“We are excited to be working with the Tegna team to create greater asset value for their sites while safeguarding these mission critical assets,” added David Denton, senior vice president for broadcast with InSite.

Tegna has 51 television stations and four radio stations in 43 markets across the U.S.