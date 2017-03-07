Industry Praises Renomination of FCC's Ajit Pai
WASHINGTON—According to multiple industry groups, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has been renominated for another five-year term on the commission. The news comes after Pai met with President Trump in the Oval Office on Monday. Pai's term initially expired last June, but he was able to serve until the end of the current Congress; he was then named chairman by Trump in January.
Read the full story on TVT's sister publication B&C.
