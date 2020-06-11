Industry Alliance to Promote ATSC 3.0 Capabilities

A group of video technology vendors has announced the formation of a coalition to promote the potential of ATSC 3.0 (aka NextGen TV) and accelerate deployment of the new U.S. television broadcast standard.

Described as “a worldwide coalition of developers and manufacturers,” the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance includes a number of companies covering various aspects of the ATSC 3.0 production chain, from transmitters to test & measurement, emergency alerting and video processing. Members include BitRouter, DigIt Signage Technologies, Digital Alert Systems, Enensys Technologies, Hitachi-Comark, Triveni Digital and Verance.

The group says it will use the “cross-industry expertise” of its members to help implement standards and create best practices to help broadcasters transition to ATSC 3.0. In 2019, broadcasters announced plans to deploy NextGen TV in 40 of the top markets in the U.S., reaching 75% of the U.S. before the end of 2020. Despite the pandemic, ATSC has expressed cautious optimism that it will be close to reaching that goal.

Top of mind is emergency alerting. The Alliance's initial objective is to ensure the successful deployment of enhanced emergency information solutions across the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem, including next-generation Advanced Emergency Information applications, enhanced media display for the Emergency Alert System and accessible emergency information audio.

"This is a time of significant transformation, and forward-thinking companies are exploring how to leverage new technology areas like ATSC 3.0," said Edward Czarnecki, chairman of the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance. "This strategic alliance is a true game-changer for the industry, enabling the entire ecosystem to collaborate together and promote innovation. Alliance members will help shape the advanced information solutions that are part of next-generation TV, beginning with advanced emergency information services."

At a meeting on May 20, the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance laid out its first set of strategic initiatives and objectives. They are as follows:

To present a common industry voice on advanced video/media information issues.

To promote knowledge of industry solutions for advanced broadcast and OTT services, initially focusing on emergency information and related services.

To facilitate interoperability across Alliance members.

To coordinate with industry standards-making bodies and government policy-making agencies to drive the adoption of advanced solutions, including next-generation emergency information capabilities, across the industry.