IMT, Dejero camera-mounted transmitter named IABM design awards finalist

Integrated Microwave Technologies and Dejero announced Aug. 29 today that the Dejero + Nucomm Connect Livetransmitter has been named an IABM Design & Innovation Awards Finalist 2013.

The IABM Design & Innovation Awards recognize products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the broadcast supply industry.

The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Livenext-generationcamera-mountedtransmitter enables broadcasters to transmit video over cellular, microwave, Wi-Fi and satellite connections, offering ENG/OB teams a flexible and powerful alternative to traditional satellite and microwave links.

The Dejero + Connect Live transmitter combines Nucomm’s coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (COFDM) technology and Dejero’s adaptive bitrate cellular bonding technologies and portal management system.

The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter is manufactured by IMT under its Nucomm brand and is fully integrated with the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. The system is packaged with a five-inch, high-resolution touch-LCD monitor designed to mount directly onto a range of small-format HD cameras used in today’s broadcasts.