Imagine Communications Hires Gould for Canada Playout, Networking Sales

TORONTO—Ken Gould is joining the Imagine Communications team as an account executive in Canada, working for its playout and networking business.

Gould has more than 25 years of experience working in the industry, with previous sales and leadership positions at EVS Broadcast, Grass Valley, Nevion, Ross Video and TV Magic, as well as a previous stint with Imagine.

In his role, Gould will aim to expand Imagine’s presence throughout the country and support broadcasters and media companies as they migrate to IP, cloud and virtualization.