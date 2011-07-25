Image Systems wins 50 customers for Precision control surface

Image Systems, formerly Digital Vision, has announced shipment of 50 Precision panels to customers around the world. Precision is the company's latest integrated control surface for the Nucoda range of grading and mastering products.

Featuring five high-resolution touchscreens operating alongside traditional controller elements, Precision offers new features with quicker access to the color tools as well as finer control. The touchscreen control significantly speeds up the process of saving and recalling grades, and dedicated layer buttons make navigation up and down the layers much more efficient.