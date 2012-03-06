Ikonoskop A-cam dII uses P+S Technik interchangeable mount system

The new digital motion picture camera A-cam dII from Swedish camera manufacturer Ikonoskop features the PS-IMS interchangeable mount system from P+S Technik to ensure lens interoperability.

With the open industry standard PS-IMS, users can choose from different lens mount adapters like PL, C-mount Leica M, Canon and Nikon to capture cinematic moments in a digital world. The PS-IMS adapters are interchangeable, so different mounts can be used on one camera. 16Digital fast prime lenses from P+S Technik go on the PS-IMS without any adapter.

16Digital prime lenses come with easy to read scales (meter or feet scales available), uniform front lens diameter of 60mm, uniform 0,8 gear rings for focus and iris control and uniform position of exit pupil.

The 16Digital prime lenses range from 8mm, 12mm, 16mm, 25mm, 35mm to 50mm.