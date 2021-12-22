Ikegami To Showcase Latest Broadcast Cameras, Monitors At Hamburg Open

NEUSS, Germany—Ikegami plans to spotlight the latest additions to its range of broadcast monitors and cameras, including the UHK-X700 4K camera and BSX-100 base station, at Hamburg Open 2022, scheduled to take place Jan. 19, 2022, at Congress Center Hamburg.

Ikegami also will highlight the UHL-43 compact 4K camera, HQLM-3125 master grade 4K monitor and HLM series HD monitors, the company said.

“Interest in 4K production is accelerating, both for the on-demand video streaming sector and among forward-looking broadcasters,” said Michael Lätzsch, manager of Ikegami Europe’s broadcast and professional video division.

“HDR is also gaining ground given the rapidly increasing user base of HDR-compatible TV displays. The UHK-X700 is designed for a very wide range of studio or location applications and couples with the BSX-100 to form a highly versatile system. Our UHL-43 is a compact 4K camera for applications such as remotely controlled or self-op studios and remote coverage of live events.”

Products to be featured include:

Ikegami UHK-X700 2/3-inch 4K 3-CMOS global shutter sensor system camera, a new member of the UNICAM XE 4K system camera series. The camera delivers high signal quality, versatile connectivity and a robust build. Offering full HDR and SDR support, the camera can be set to BT.2020 and BR.709 color spaces. It supports up to 2x speed in 4K and 8x speed in HD via the base station.

BSX-100 UHD/HD multi-format fiber base station, offering a coherent upgrade path for broadcasters and production companies progressing from SDI to IP, from SDR to HDR and from an HD to HD/4K dual-format workflow. The base station is available for Ikegami HD and 4K camera systems, offering 12G and 3G HD-SDI connectivity. SMPTE ST 2110 is available as an option.

Ikegami UHL-43 compact 4K HDR camera for applications such as robotic studios, OB live events, parliamentary TV, POV image capture, weather coverage and traffic and public security monitoring. Using three 2/3-inch 4K 8.3-megapixel (3,840 x 2,160 pixel) CMOS sensors, the camera offers true UHD capture resolution and delivers high-quality color reproduction.

HQLM-3125X master grade 4K monitor, offering a 4,096 x 2,160 pixel 10-bit resolution and 1,000-candela-per-square-meter brightness. Designed for critical image evaluation in broadcast production control environments, it has a double-LCD-layer panel delivering a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with true black reproduction. A layer of light-modulating cells allows pixel-by-pixel control of backlight intensity, reducing light leakage and black floating.

HLM series Full-HD monitors with HDR option. With the option the HLM-60 family of HD broadcast-quality monitors supports HLG, S-Log and S-Log3 HDR in addition to conventional gamma.

See Ikegami at Hamburg Open 2022 in Stand H.339, Hall 8 of Congress Center Hamburg.