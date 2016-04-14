Ikegami Joins ASPEN Community

TORONTO—The ASPEN Community has announced that broadcast equipment provider Ikegami is the latest company to join the coalition. Featuring more than 30 manufacturers and end users, the ASPEN Community is a group that adopts the ASPEN framework for building IP facilities.

Adaptive Sample Picture Encapsulation (ASPEN) is a standards-based, open format that moves uncompressed UHD, 3G, HD and SD signals over MPEG-2 transport streams. ASPEN provides a framework for transporting separated video, audio and metadata as independent IP multicast streams.

The ASPEN standard was recently published by SMPTE.

Ikegami joins companies like Broadcast Pix, Edit Share, Evertz, For-A, Matrox, Neutrik, Ross Video, Sony and Vizrt as part of the ASPEN Community.