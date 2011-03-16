IEEE’s BTS Issues Symposium Call for Papers



The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers’ Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has issued a call for papers to be presented at the organization’s annual fall symposium.



Broadcasters, developers, researchers, service providers and technology suppliers are all invited to submit abstracts by May 1, 2011. Possible topics for consideration include digital radio/television systems, Mobile DTV, signal propagation, test and measurement, AM/FM/TV transmitter and antenna systems, broadcast spectrum issues, TV white space devices, cable and satellite interconnections, transport stream issues, and advanced technologies for emerging broadcast applications.



The BTS is also inviting proposals for half-day tutorial sessions which will be part of the organization’s symposium.



Potential presenters are asked to submit their 500 to 1,000 word abstracts via e-mail to bts@ieee.org. Authors whose abstracts are selected for inclusion in the Oct. 19-21 BTS Symposium will be notified by July 1, 2011.



