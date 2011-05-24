IEEE’s BTS Issues Final Call for Fall Symposium Papers

The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers’ Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) announced this week that it is closing off its call for papers for presentation at the organization’s annual fall Symposium event.



A final deadline of June 13 has been set for submission of abstracts by prospective presenters.



The group welcomes submissions from broadcasters, researchers, developers, technology suppliers, and service providers within the field of broadcasting. Topics might include, but are not necessarily limited to, digital radio/television systems, Mobile DTV, signal propagation, ATSC and other broadcast standards development, test and measurement, AM/FM/TV transmitter and antenna systems, broadcast spectrum issues, TV white space devices, cable and satellite interconnections, transport stream issues, and advanced technologies for emerging broadcast applications.



Notification will be sent to authors of approved abstracts by July 1, 2011. Completed papers will be due on or before October 3, 2011. Presenters of papers Oct, 19-21 BTS Symposium will be given a discounted registration rate for that event.



The group is also soliciting proposals for panel discussions involving technology, applications, business models and policy-related issues and opportunities within the broadcasting industry. Proposals for half-day tutorial sessions on broadcast technology topics are welcomed also.



Abstracts should be limited to 500 words and should be sent via e-mail to bts@ieee.org. Persons submitting abstracts are reminded that their e-mail communication must indicate that abstract is for the 2011 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, and that complete contact information including name, affiliation, mailing address and telephone number must be included with the abstract.



This year’s Symposium will be held this year in Alexandria, Va. For more information or to register, visit http://bts.ieee.org/



