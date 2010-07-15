IEEE Issues Broadcast Technology Symposium Details



The IEEE has released its preliminary technical program for the 60th IEEE Broadcast Technology Symposium, Oct. 20-22 in Alexandria, Va. Registration is now open.



The symposium format is similar to last year's, with Wednesday devoted to tutorial sessions. The focus in the morning is on IBOC, and on ATSC Mobile DTV in the afternoon. Thursday afternoon's session provides information on ATSC Systems, and includes two papers on single frequency networks—one from Oded Bendov, "Technical Feasibility of Single Frequency Networks for the ATSC DTV Signal" and another from Yiyan Wu, "ATSC Receiver Behavior in a Single-Frequency Network Environment."



Friday's sessions are devoted to DTV transmission and will include a paper from Jay Martin on "Variable Polarization Technology (VPT)" for broadband DTV antennas and another from Jim DeFilippis which will highlight some "Post Analog Cutoff-Adventures in DTV."



The symposium will wrap up with a panel discussion on spectrum issues related to the FCC's Broadband Plan.



