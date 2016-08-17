IEEE BTS, AFCCE Create Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society, in cooperation with the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers Scholarship Fund, announced the launch of the Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship. Administered by the AFCCE-SF, the new program will award scholarships of up to $10,000 to promising undergraduate or graduate engineering students studying at accredited U.S. universities who are planning to pursue a career in broadcast engineering.





“The new scholarship program is a very fitting memorial to our late colleague Jules Cohen, who was not only an IEEE Fellow and BTS member, but also a long-time member and past president of AFCCE,” said Bill Hayes, president, IEEE BTS. “Today’s engineering students represent the future of our industry, and these scholarships are only the latest example of the society’s commitment to fostering their educations and career development.”

“AFCCE has been awarding scholarships for more than 30 years, and there are always more applicants than funds available to support them. Our partnership with IEEE BTS is a tremendous opportunity to fund more scholarships that will help focus students on the technologies and opportunities of broadcasting,” said Bob Weller, president of AFCCE.

Beginning in spring 2017, the Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship will be awarded up to twice a year in conjunction with the spring and fall academic semesters. Scholarships will be either $5,000 or $10,000 for both undergraduate and graduate students, based on qualifications, financial need, and number of qualified applicants. Applicants must be enrolled in an engineering or related technical curriculum at an accredited U.S. university and demonstrate a good academic record; undergraduates must have junior or senior standing.

Evaluated by an AFCCE scholarship committee including IEEE BTS members, Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarship applicants will be ranked based on their explicit interest in broadcast engineering as expressed in a personal statement, their academic record, their financial need, and relevant extracurricular activities. Applications for the spring 2017 semester will be accepted from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2016.