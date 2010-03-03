IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Issues Call for Papers

PISCATAWAY, N.J.: The IEEE’s Broadcast Technology Society issued a Call for Papers for its fall symposium. The event, in its 60th year, will be held at the Westin Hotel in Alexandria, Va., Oct. 20-22. Abstracts are due May 15. Sought-after topics include technical issues associated with the end of analog broadcast; repurposing analog transmitters; cable, terrestrial, satellite, Internet and wireless TV and radio systems; streaming media, wireless broadband; and broadcast signal distribution.



The BTS is also soliciting proposals for half-day tutorials on the same topics, listed in more detail on the abstract deadline announcement. A concomitant call for panelists is also proffered. Submission abstracts should be between 500 and 1,000 words, and sent by e-mail to bts@ieee.org. The organization asks that the material include a clarification that it is indeed being submitted for the 2010 Annual IEEE Broadcast Symposium, and include the author's full name, address, e-mail and phone number.



Notifications of acceptance will be delivered by July 1.

