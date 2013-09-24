IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Finalizes Fall Symposium Program

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—The IEEE’s Broadcast Technology Society has released the complete schedule of events and presentations for its annual Broadcast Symposium being held next month. The Oct. 9-11 event will take place in San Diego, Calif. and is targeted at the broadcast engineering community with a mixture of tutorial sessions, keynote presentations and panel discussions designed to provide insight into cutting edge television and radio technologies.



Three keynote speeches are planned, with the first on Oct. 9 by Motorola Mobility’s Ajay Luthra who will be presenting the "Road to 4K Ultra HDTV and Bumps, Curves, Forks and Potholes in it." Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Mark Aitken will present "Separating TV Services From the Platform--Today's Reality" on Oct. 10, and HBO’s Bob Zitter will examine "Key Issues Facing Broadcasters Today" on the final day of the Symposium.



Panel discussions include “Audio for Next-Generation,” "Spectrum and Interference and the Future of Broadcasting," "C-Band Interference," and "Spectrum Issues Worldwide."



The event will be held at San Diego’s Westgate Hotel, and a complete program, along with registration details and other information is available at the BTS website.



"The Symposium session topics were carefully chosen to highlight the key challenges facing today's broadcasters as well as emerging technologies designed to address those issues,” said David Layer, BTS Symposium co-chair. “The Symposium will devote discussions on topics including cellular broadcasting, mobile DTV systems, streaming content delivery, non-real time broadcast services, and second-screen equipment.”