IEEE Broadcast Symposium to examine 4K Ultra HDTV

Next-generation broadcast technologies, including 4K Ultra HDTV, cellular broadcasting and content streaming, will be front and center at this year’s IEEE Broadcast Symposium.

The symposium, Oct. 9-11 at The Westgate Hotel in San Diego, will present a mix of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and tutorial sessions from broadcast experts from around the world.

The event will feature three keynotes:

"Road to 4K Ultra HDTV and Bumps, Curves, Forks and Potholes in it" by Ajay Luthra, VP, Fellow Advanced Technology, Motorola Mobility;

"Separating TV Services From the Platform — Today's Reality," by Mark Aitken, VP, Advanced Technology of Sinclair Broadcast Group; and

"Key Issues Facing Broadcasters Today," by Bob Zitter, of HBO.

The symposium program also will offer a variety of panel discussion, including “Audio for Next-Generation Broadcasting," "Spectrum and Interference and the Future of Broadcasting," C-Band Interference" and "Spectrum Issues Worldwide.”

"The Symposium session topics were carefully chosen to highlight the key challenges facing today's broadcasters as well as emerging technologies designed to address those issues,” said David Layer, senior director, Advanced Engineering with NAB and co-chair of this year's event.