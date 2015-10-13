Ideal Systems Delivers CNN Indonesia’s Newsroom System

HONG KONG—CNN Indonesia, a new channel formed in collaboration between CNN International and CT Corp Indonesia, recently installed a new turnkey newsroom system at its facility at the Trans Corp Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, that was designed and built by Ideal Systems.

With 80 percent of CNN Indonesia’s content being produced locally and 20 percent coming from CNN International, the channels newsroom system needed to support multiple business entities in different locations, while also providing access to the Newsroom Computer System for Transmedia users. Ideal Systems designed the system to accommodate complex workflows, including ingest, content acquisition, editing, MAM, story creation, rundown generation and studio playout. The system also allows journalists to access CNN International’s pool of journalist material and the ability to share content from global affiliates.

To achieve all of these functions, Ideal Systems integrated a number of technologies into the system, including Avid’s New Production System, SGL’s Flashnet, MOG Tech and a digital MATV system.

CNN Indonesia currently airs through CT Corp’s DTH Platform, Transvision, in full 1080i HD.